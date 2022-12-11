Share:

LAHORE - National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said the government is taking practical measures to revive the economy, as the country is passing through hard times due to devastating floods. Talking to the media in Lahore on Saturday, he said that situation would improve soon and Pakistan does not face any default risk. He expressed confidence the country would soon come out of all kinds of difficulties as the government is taking various administrative measures to overcome challenges related to economy. The Speaker maintained that economic stability could only come from political stability and development is possible only by following the Constitution and law, as no country could develop or progress in the presence of uncertainty. He said that incumbent government would complete its constitutional term.