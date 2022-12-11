Share:

LAHORE - Parkha Ejaz of Defence Raya ended the second round with an admirable card of par 72 and that added to her first rounds gross 76 gave her an aggregate of 148 for two rounds in the three-round 5th PGA Ladies Amateur Golf Championship endorsed and backed by The Springs Apartment Homes and Punjab Golf Association (PGA) here at par 72 Royal Palm Golf Course on Saturday.

Parkha enjoys an advantage of just one stroke over her formidable rival, Hamna Amjad of Rumanza Golf Course, a scratch player, who also played exceptionally well to achieve a score of gross 75 in the second round and an aggregate of 149 over the two rounds.

A few other prominent ones are Rimsha Ijaz (Defence Raya) placed at a score of 157, Aania Farooq from Airmen Golf Club, Karachi at 158, Bushra Fatima of Lahore Garrison at 161, Ghazala Yasmin at 162 and Suneya Osama at 165. In the race for honors in handicap category 15-24, Shabana Waheed (Garrison) is at a score of net 72, with Momina Tarrar (Royal Palm) at 75 and Fauzia Umber (Gymkhana) at net 76.

The handicap category 25-36 aspirants found Shazia Imran (Royal Palm) in enormous form and her score of net 64 looks commanding. The next best in this category is Minaa Zainab and her score for 18 holes is net 72 followed by Meerab Rizwan and Sobia Waseem at net 76. In the seniors category ladies, the winner gross was Mrs. Shahzadi Gulfam and winner net was Mrs. Ayesha Hamid. The prize winners in girls age group 11-14 years were Aleesa Rashid, first. Incidentally, Aleesa has recently participated in the 22 Sarawak International Junior Championship 2022, held in Malaysia, a game changing experience at a young age.

Natalia Nadeem Khan secured second and Areej Atif third. The winning girls in age category 10 and below were Aminah Ali Khan, first, Syeda Noor Zahra, second, and Noor Bano Chaudry, third.

The 5th PGA Ladies Amateur Golf Championship will conclude today (Sunday). The prize distribution ceremony will take place at 3 pm at Royal Palm Golf Course Lawns. Mrs. Javairia Bhatti, wife of chief justice, will award prizes to winners.