Nothing strengthens authority so much as silence.

–Leonardo da Vinci

Back on December 12, 1980, an American oil tycoon by the name of Armand Hammer paid $5,126,000 at an auction for a notebook which contained writings by the legendary artist, Leonardo da Vinci. The manuscript was written sometime in 1508 and is part of the 29 other books that da Vinci produced during his lifetime of a variety of subjects. This one contained 71 pages that detailed over 300 notes about how water flowed and moved. Exerts have stated that da Vinci drew on it to figure out the background of his masterpiece, the Mona Lisa. The text is written in brown ink and is an example of da Vinci’s mirror writing technique.