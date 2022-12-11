Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says in past, PML-N government brought development and progress in the country.

Addressing PML-N workers’ convention in Rawalpindi on Sunday, she said inflation in PML-N's past tenure remained 2.3 percent.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his term as Chief Minister Punjab, served the public while on the other hand, PTI government in Punjab destroyed the development of the province.

The Minister said PML-N leadership was targeted and victimized in fake criminal cases. She said all charges against PML-N leadership have been proven wrong.