The voting process is continuing for the local body elections in districts of Hub and Lasbela of Balochistan.

The polling started at 8am to continue till 5pm.

The authorities have set up 126 polling stations in the district, declared 32 polling stations most sensitive, and 63 sensitive in Hub district. There are 135,620 registered voters in the district.

In Lasbela, as many 130 polling stations have been established. There are 136,703 registered voters in the district.