LAHORE - Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Saturday that his PML-N party had requested Mian Nawaz Sharif to extend his support in the upcoming electoral campaign, either in the general election or the elections in case of dissolution of any assembly. The minister while talking to reporters outside a special court in Lahore said that the party had also requested Nawaz Sharif to decide on award of the party tickets and announce its manifesto which, he added, Mian Nawaz Sharif had accepted. He said that Nawaz Sharif would come back soon and lead the party. To a question, the interior minister said, “Pakistan Army is a well organised institution and follows its own policy.” To another question, he said that Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill were not facing any political victimisation. The interior minister asserted that it was the right of his party to get all false cases quashed and prosecution of such cases should also be withdrawn. He questioned that why Imran Khan did not talk about Toshakhana, corruption case of Farah Gogi, Al-Qadir Trust, etc. He said that Imran Khan was in habit of levelling false allegations against others. “Even the cases against our leadership lodged abroad are being dismissed,” he added. He said that Pakistan Democratic Movement was ready for unconditional dialogue. Rana said it was need of the hour that talks were held for improvement of the country’s economy and providing relief to people. The minister claimed that the PML-N would win elections in Punjab with thumping majority and form its government as well. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah reiterated that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is ready to hold unconditional talks with opposition.According to Radio Pakistan, the minister said that President Dr Arif Alvi is trying to facilitate the talks. He said that the practice of filing false cases against the political opponents should be shunned. He said that the cases against PDM leaders are being disposed of on merit. Interior Minister said that British based newspaper Daily Mail tendered apology for filing the baseless story against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the PTI leadership should also apologise. He said that PTI leadership is bent upon destroying the country for securing its politics.