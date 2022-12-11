Share:

Rules and regulations are framed to facilitate common people of the country world over but unfortunately some rules and regulations in Pakistan do not facilitate the public. These include the PTA approval charges of cell phones which are brought from any foreign country to make them useable. The SIM does not support such cell phones and PTA approval charges to unlock these cell phones are very high. In some cases, PTA approval charges of cell phones, especially of iPhones, are higher than the actual price of the phones. People are forced to pay charges to unlock these phones and compelled to opt for other ways such as using call patch approve to avoid paying official duty to make the phones useable.

PTA should revisit their decision to charge a huge amount of money for approval charges. Instead, reasonable charges should be introduced so that people can easily afford to make their cell phones useable and do not take unorthodox ways. By that way, PTA would receive reasonable tax duty from the general people of the country.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi.