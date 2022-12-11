Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that the incumbent provincial government has taken concrete measures to bring the people of the newly merged districts into the mainstream along with bringing considerable improvement in services delivery. he added that after the merger of erstwhile FaTa into Khyber pakhtunkhwa, the provincial departments have been extended to the newly merged districts and a special development programme was initiated with the sole purpose to address their longstanding deprivations. In a statement issued here from Chief Minister’s secretariat, the chief minister said that the incumbent provincial government, during its four-year tenure, has successfully tackled multiple challenges including the merger of erstwhile FaTa and the corona pandemic. The provincial government has proved that it is not only committed to the development and prosperity of the tribal districts but is taking all possible steps for this purpose. according to details, in the last four years, several initiatives have been completed in the merged districts benefitting the local population. around 28,000 Levies and Khasadars have been absorbed into the police, more than 4,000 ex-FaTa project employees have been regularized and development projects in all sectors have been initiated for efficient service delivery. In the health sector, 17 healthcare facilities have been outsourced while billions of rupees have been spent on the provision of medical equipment and ensuring the availability of emergency medicine to provide quality health care to people at the local level. similarly, measures have also been taken in other sectors, including the provision of scholarships to male and female students of merged districts worth 3.5 billion rupees, recruitment of 10 thousand new teachers, construction of 2,485 playgrounds, repair of 1,439 school boundary walls, repair of 1,585 classrooms, the establishment of 317 science and IT laboratories, solarisation of 300 Masajid, construction of 441 km long new roads, rehabilitation of 612 km long existing roads, construction of 11 bridges, installation of 1,050 km long 11 KV lines, the establishment of 48 micro-hydro plants, construction of seven new grid stations, installation of over 1,000 transformers and 105 feeders. apart from this, 1.1 billion rupees have been distributed among the small and medium enterprises in the merged districts. Mohmand Marble City has been established while small industrial estates have also been set up in Bajaur and south waziristan. Moreover, in 1848 small and medium-scale industries have been revived in NMDs. In the agriculture sector, seeds for 33,000 acres of land, fruit plants for 30,000 acres of land, and fruit nurseries on 28,000 acres of land have been established in the merged districts. Besides, 5 billion rupees have been spent on the rehabilitation of sports facilities to promote sports in the merged districts. In the irrigation sector, more than 65,000 meters of flood protection wall have been constructed, 16 small dams, 38 check dams and 148 irrigation tube wells have been established. some 25 TMas and 711 Village Councils/Neighbourhood Councils have been established in the merged districts. 1,382 water supply schemes have been completed. 73 police stations and 54 police posts have been made functional in the merged districts. apart from this, weapons and other equipment have been provided to the police in the merged districts for two billion rupees. Apart from this, for the first time in history, local bodies’ elections were held in merged districts so that the development of the area is ensured through local representatives.