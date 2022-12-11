Share:

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to start organising rallies under the campaign for ‘Election karao, mulk bachao’ in Karachi on Sunday.

Sources said rallies would be taken out from all constituencies in the city. PTI’s Karachi chapter and former MNAs and MPAs would take part in the movement. A schedule of the campaign had also been issued by the party.

According to the President of PTI Karachi wing, party workers and the party ticket holders in the local body polls would also participate in the campaign.