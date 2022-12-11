Share:

LAHORE, Dec 10 - The Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to scholars after successful defence of the dissertation and viva voce examination. According to a press release, issued here on Saturday, the following five scholars were awarded doctor of philosophy (PhD) degrees: Fauzia Rashid, daughter of Chaudhry Rashid Ahmad, was awarded PhD in the subject of History after approval of his thesis entitled ‘A History of Representative Institutions in Pakistan: Case Study of Senate (1973-77)’;