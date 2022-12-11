Share:

Peshawar - Qaumi watan party (Qwp) chairman aftab ahmad Khan sherpao on saturday said the federal government led by the pakistan Democratic Movement (pDM) was taking steps to revive the economy. addressing a gathering in haripur district the other day, he said the country was facing economic problems due to the wrong policies of the pTI-led incompetent government. aftab sherpao said the pTI-led government took huge loans and pushed the country towards bankruptcy due to its incompetence and rampant corruption. he alleged that former prime minister Imran Niazi sabotaged the International Monetary Fund’s programme by violating the agreement. The Qwp leader also said that the pTI leaders introduced indecency in politics and promoted intolerance in society. he said the former premier and his party leaders were only good at abusing their political adversaries.