Recently, at a raid in Gwadar districts in Pasni and Ormara, about 10,358 kgs of drugs were found. Through official sources it was known that from a launch that was being used for smuggling in Ormara, five smugglers were also arrested. Unbelievably, those drugs were worth around Rs15 billion in the international market. Despite this, at some other spot, the navy seized 5800 kg drugs which include heroin and hashish.

Authorities must be alerted about these drug sellers and other smugglers as a large number of drugs can possibly be seized if such raids are held at other districts too.

ZAINAB ALI AHMED,

Kech.