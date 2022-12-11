Share:

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday expressed concern over the cross-border attack by Afghan Border Forces (AFB) onto the civilian population in Chaman, Balochistan that resulted in the martyrdom of six civilians and injured 17 others.

While condemning the attack, the minister requested the Balochistan government to support the affected.

Earlier, Six civilians were martyred due to unprovoked and indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons by Afghan Border Forces onto the civilian population in Chaman, Balochistan, the militry’s media wing said on Sunday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the firing by Afghan forces on the civilian population in Chaman included heavy weapons including artillery and mortars.

It said that the firing caused the martyrdom of six civilians while 17 other individuals sustained injuries. "Pakistani border troops have given befitting albeit measured response against the uncalled for aggression, but avoided targeting innocent civilians in the area," it added.

Pakistan has also approached the Afghan authorities in Kabul to highlight severity of the situation and demanded strict action to obviate any such recurrence of the incident in future, it further said.

The Chaman border – also known as Friendship Gate –connects Balochistan province to Afghanistan s Kandahar.

It was closed last month after an armed Afghan reportedly crossed onto Pakistan s side of the border and opened fire on security troops, martyring a soldier and injuring another two.

The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan termed the event ‘sad’ and reportedly assigned a high-level delegation to probe the incident and find the perpetrator.