Peshawar - A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by the sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Institute of Cost and Management accountants of pakistan (ICMap) to enhance the professional skills and capabilities of the business community on a modern line through a training program and joint initiatives and research. The MoU was signed by sCCI president Muhammad Ishaq and ICMap president/Chairman strategic Zia-ul-Mustafa awan in a ceremony held here at the Chamber house said a press release on saturday. SCCI, ICMAP join hands to train business community shahid hussain, senior vice president sCCI, ICMap executive Director aamir Ijaz and others were also present on the occasion. while terming the signing MoU with ICMap a milestone initiative, Ishaq stated that initiatives would be made through collaboration to bring further improvement in professional and technical skills of workers/ employees, and capacity-building communities belonging to different trades. The sCCI chief hoped the business community will become aware of taxation systems, banking channels, accountancy, digitalization and corporate sector to strengthen their businesses by using modern techs, tools and methods. he stressed the need for the enhancement of capabilities and skills of the business community on modern lines. he added the sCCI has taken pragmatic steps in this regard. “we have recently started an initiative dubbed with ‘2.0 vision/plan’, the sCCI chief disclosed. He claimed it is the first ever step in pakistan which has been taken by this chamber, whose prime purpose is to enhance capacity building of the business community while keeping in view modern requirements, provision of relief and incentives for business/ trade and industries improvement, etc. he viewed the signing of the MoU with ICMap as part of the efforts of sCCI under the 2.0 vision/plan and hoped to reap the benefits of this mega program and provide its benefits to the business community.