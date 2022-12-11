Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is likely to give tough time to the ruling coalition in the upcoming session of the Senate over the arrest of Senator Azam Khan Swati in multiple FIRs registered against him in Sindh and Balochistan. Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday summoned the fresh session of the upper house of parliament on December 12 (Monday). According to a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat, President has summoned the session in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution. Last month, FIA had arrested Senator Swati for the second time in the last couple of weeks for tweeting against the senior officials of military. Later, he was given into the custody of Balochistan police and now Sindh police have detained him on charges of provoking the public against state institutions.