LAHORE - Muhammad Shoaib, Sarah Mahboob and Sami Zeb Khan won the singles titles in the 35th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championship at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad. In the men’s singles final, Muhammad Shoaib stunned Aqeel Khan 7-5, 3-6 (retd) to clinch the title. The ladies singles title was won by Sarah Mahboob, who outpaced Wapda’s Noor Malik 6-4, (retd). The men’s doubles title was clinched Heera Ashiq/Yousaf Khalil beat Muzammil Murtaza/Mudassar Murtaza 6-7(4), 7-5, 10-6. In the 18&U singles, Sami Zeb Khan beat Bilal Asim 6-3, 6-4 for title. In the boys/girls 12&U singles (semifinals), Abdur Rehman (AAA Associates) beat Haziq Arejo 3-5, 5-2, 4-0.