A local judicial magistrate on Sunday granted the police the three-day physical remand of PTI leader Azam Swati in controversial statement case.

The Qambar police produced Swati before the court of Judicial Magistrate and Civil Judge Qambar for seeking the physical remand of the PTI leader.

The Sindh police earlier took the custody of Swati from the Balochistan police after the Balochistan High Court (BHC) ordered to quash all cases registered against him in the province.

During his production before the court, the PTI workers gathered outside the court raised slogans and demanded his [Swati] acquittal from what they called ‘fake cases’.