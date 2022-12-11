Share:

LAHORE - Smog seriously threatens human health and has become a hot topic for research and the public. Principal of Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameerud Din Medical College Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said this while talking to media representatives on the topic of smog on Saturday. He said pregnant women and fetus were more susceptible to environmental factors including smog pollution than the general population. Senior citizens, children and the sick people were also easy target of environmental pollution, he added. He further said that air pollution could affect the health of the pregnant women and the developing baby and disrupting the baby’s growth.