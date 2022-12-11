Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan says comprehensive planning has been done to bring the people of the merged districts into the national mainstream and improve their lifestyle.

In a statement issued in Peshawar, he said a new era of development is initiated in these districts by creating a special development program with the sole aim of redressing the deprivations of the people of the merged districts.

Mahmood Khan said for the first time in history, power has been transferred to lower level through the local elections in the merged districts