Rawalpindi- Hundreds of students and the faculty members on Saturday staged a massive protest demonstration against the proposed privatisation of Government Gordon College, Rawalpindi.

The protestors refused to accept the government’s plan to hand over Government Gordon College to US Missionary and in this regard.

The protestors blocked Murree Road for more than three and half hours causing immense troubles for commuters and pedestrians. A gigantic traffic jam also occurred in Raja Bazaar, City Saddar Road, College Road, Iqbal Road, Committee Chowk and suburbs.

The traffic police apparently failed to manage the traffic in and around Murree Road and the protesters refused to open the road till their demands are met.

It may be noted here that Government Gordon College was nationalized in 1974 and from 80’s, the two churches based on Sialkot and Lahore were trying to get back the control of educational institution. However, the case was pending in Supreme Court of Pakistan but Punjab government assured Lahore-based Church to hand over the college to it. The students of the historic educational institution have unanimously announced to change the name of Gordon college name to Government Mohammedan College and install a board with the new name from Monday.

They also demanded to suspend Director, Principal and Vice Principal. They informed the administration that there would be no negotiations with the administration till meet their demand.

They also announced to stage protest on Monday and said that they will continue to guard the gate of the college and will not allow the government to hand over the institution to missionary at any cost. They also warned the administration officials to not let themselves get involved in the issue otherwise, the protest will be stage on all roads of the city with the help of students of other educational institutions.

The students and teachers of college took out a protest rally. They held meeting with administration officials, Director Prof Sher Ahmed Sati, Principal Dr Idrees, Vice Principal Dr Nafees and others.

These demands were presented and it was said that the role of the Directorate of Colleges in the court case regarding the privatization of the college was inappropriate and dubious.

It was also demanded that the matter is presented to the provincial cabinet on Monday as there are reports that the college will be handed over to the Lahore-based Church on December 12.

According to senior official, provincial government planned to hand over the college to Church based in Lahore and in this regard, Punjab Minister for Higher Education and Secretary will arrive in the garrison city.

However, the action committee of the college students said that the students of the college have changed the name of Government Gordon College and this is a unanimous decision of all the students and teachers. They said that if anyone tries to enter the college on Monday, he will have to face the consequences and there will be a massive protest on Monday.

Punjab Professor Association Rawalpindi President Khurram Shahzad told media that there would be a big protest on Monday and we will not allow the government to privatize the college. He said that the administration and police should not stop students and teachers in this regards.