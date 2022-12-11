Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar Saturday stressed the need of proper regulation of the housing sector to curb the unplanned growth of housing societies. He expressed these views during his visit to the 1st International Housing Expo here. The minister also visited the stalls of the Expo and appreciated the products and projects displayed at the occasion. He said that despite multiple laws, unorganized growth of housing societies is on the rise, which is not a good trend and added that instead of helping in regulation, multiple laws are creating confusion. The minister emphasized that regulated activity in the housing sector is important to meet the growing housing needs of people. Azam Nazeer said that the Federal Capital should be developed into a model city for the future generations. He assured to fully cooperate with ICCI in amending the building bylaws for commercial and industrial buildings to cater to the needs of current business requirements. The minister lauded the initiative of the Ministry of Housing and Works and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry for organising the 1st International Housing EXPO to bring all stakeholders to one platform.