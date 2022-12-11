Share:

LAHORE-TCL, Pakistan’s No. 1 LED TV brand, has collaborated with the e-commerce giant, Daraz, to gear up for the massive 12.12 sale. This exciting sale will kick off on December 12, 2022, and will last till December 23, 2022. This sale will offer users huge discounts, free shipping, vouchers, and easy monthly installments.

TCL is giving amazing offers on TCL and Iffalcon products in its official store on Daraz to enhance the experience of its valued customers. TCL is extending unbeatable offers and upsized promotions to its customers through this fantastic sale. Not only this, the sale will feature Iffalcon U62 4K HDR TV with a Bezel-less design, Micro Dimming, Dolby Audio, and 32 inches Iffalcon S52 HD TV and 40 inches S52 FULL HD TV and much more at huge discounts. While talking about the mega sale, Majid Khan Niazi, Head Of Marketing TCL, said, “We are excited to end this year with our 12.12 sale with Daraz. We again partnered with Daraz to end this year with a bang and to provide our consumers with a fantastic shopping experience in addition to the high-quality, premium products they expect from us.” TCL has remained the leading player in the global consumer electronics industry. With a global presence in over 150 countries, the brand is working towards building a prominent role in the Pakistani electronics market by offering high-end technology at highly affordable prices.