LARKANA -Police arrested two undisclosed suspects over alleged charges of firing on Peoples Bus at the Allah Wali Bridge within the limits of Allahabad police station here on Saturday which broke the mirror of the bus. When the matter was brought to the notice of the SSP he immediately took notice and 15 police became active who also reached the spot and started investigation. Hakim Ali Brohi, driver of the bus said that as soon as we took passengers from Allahabad Nagi Shah to Baqrani Tower and boarded the Allahwali bridge, a fire came from the side of Abu Bakar graveyard which hit the AC installed on the Cleaner side and mirror was broken and the passengers screamed whereas there was no loss of life. He said that he immediately informed the 15 base and relevant police. He further said that the bus service has been hurled with little parts of brick before as informed earlier by other drivers. In this context, Allahabad police station said that after the incident, two suspects have been arrested and the investigation has started. On the other hand, the statement issued by the SSP office said that the loud sound had the impact of a stone or bullet in which no one was injured and no shells were found in the vicinity. It further added that we are reviewing the matter for a complete investigational of the matter and an investigation team has been formed which will be led by ASP City and will get to the bottom of the incident very soon.