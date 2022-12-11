Share:

RAWALPINDI - As many as three guards of a private housing society were killed and two others suffered bullet injuries in a targeted attack near Rajhar in Chontra, informed police on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Kaleem Ullah, Aya Khan and Saeed Rehman, whose bodies were moved to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for post-mortem. However, the identity of the two injured men, who were being treated by the doctors in hospital, could not be ascertained.

The reason behind the attack is said to be a land dispute between two parties, sources disclosed.

The investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Police Station (PS) Chontra are investigating the triple murder case with no arrest so far.

According to sources, the guards of Rabia Residencia (a private housing society) were present in their mansion when unknown gunmen riding of vehicles launched an armed attack on them. Resultantly, three guards were killed while two others sustained bullet injuries, police said. After committing crime, the gunmen managed to flee from the scene.

Police reached the spot and shifted all the dead and injured to hospital with help of Rescue 1122.

Police said medical assistance was provided to the two injured guards. They were kept in the hospital under the observation of doctors, the police said, adding their condition was out of danger.

Station House Officer PS Chontra Inspector Rana Zulfiqar, however, when contacted, confirmed that a sudden attack by unknown gunmen on mansion of a private housing society left three persons dead and two injured. He said the reason behind the armed attack is yet to be ascertained by the police. He said police are waiting for a complaint to be lodged by the victim party. He said action will be taken against the accused in light of the application.