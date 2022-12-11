Share:

SIALKOT - Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Khurram Niazi said on Saturday that work on 17 development schemes at a cost of Rs24.46 billion was in progress at a brisk pace in Sambrial tehsil. Addressing a meeting to review the pace of ongoing development projects in Sambrial, he said that more than Rs2.21 billion funds had so far been spent on the projects. He said the project of University of Applied Engineering and Applied Sciences at a cost of Rs17 billion was going on under the supervision of Infrastructure Development Authority. He said that 7-storey academic blocks would be constructed in the university on an area of 400 acres, saying that library, hostels for male and female students, PhD students’ hostel, cafeteria, 6km long fourwalled, 3km long road infrastructure were the part of project. The DC said that construction of Special Education Centre Sambrial at a cost of Rs114 million, THQ Hospital Sambrial at a cost of Rs273 million, Dry Port to Airport Road at a cost of Rs294 million, DaskaSambrial Road at a cost of Rs1,778 million, Wazirabad-Sialkot Road at a cost of Rs3,065 million including the tanneries zone transfer project had also been launched. The construction of roads in rural areas, projects for providing basic facilities including water supply managed by the Public Health Department, study regarding better management of flood situation from rain drains were also part of the development programme, he added. Local political leader Aslam Ghuman said the Punjab government was using all resources for the development of Sambrial tehsil.