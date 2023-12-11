Monday, December 11, 2023
1112 Punjab canals will undergo desilting after 10 years

Our Staff Reporter
December 11, 2023
LAHORE   -  As many as 1112 canals in Punjab are set to un­dergo desilting for the first time in a decade, with the process scheduled to begin on Decem­ber 26th and conclude by January 20th. 

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has as­signed monitoring responsibilities to all divi­sional Commissioners overseeing the desilting of canals. The Chief Minister has instructed Commissioners to actively participate in the field during the desilting process, ensuring com­prehensive oversight of all activities. He em­phasized the need for careful attention to both desilting and repairing activities on the canals. In an effort to combat canal water theft effec­tively, the Chief Minister has directed adminis­trative officers to launch a crackdown in their respective districts. He urged them to take deci­sive action to eliminate this issue.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at the CM Office to review the steps taken for the desilting program and the mea­sures against canal water theft. The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Chairman of Planning & Development, Secretaries of Agriculture, Irrigation, Food, and Information, as well as the Commissioner of La­hore and relevant officers from the Agriculture department. Provincial Minister for Agriculture SM Tanveer and all Divisional Commissioners participated in the meeting through video link.

Our Staff Reporter

