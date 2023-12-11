1112 Punjab canals will undergo desilting after 10 years

LAHORE - As many as 1112 canals in Punjab are set to undergo desilting for the first time in a decade, with the process scheduled to begin on December 26th and conclude by January 20th.
Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has assigned monitoring responsibilities to all divisional Commissioners overseeing the desilting of canals. The Chief Minister has instructed Commissioners to actively participate in the field during the desilting process, ensuring comprehensive oversight of all activities. He emphasized the need for careful attention to both desilting and repairing activities on the canals. In an effort to combat canal water theft effectively, the Chief Minister has directed administrative officers to launch a crackdown in their respective districts. He urged them to take decisive action to eliminate this issue.
Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at the CM Office to review the steps taken for the desilting program and the measures against canal water theft. The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Chairman of Planning & Development, Secretaries of Agriculture, Irrigation, Food, and Information, as well as the Commissioner of Lahore and relevant officers from the Agriculture department. Provincial Minister for Agriculture SM Tanveer and all Divisional Commissioners participated in the meeting through video link.