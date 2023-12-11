144 boilers sealed, Rs.27.5m fine imposed for causing pollution

FAISALABAD - Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said on Sunday that 144 boilers of various indus­trial units were sealed in addition to imposing a total fine of Rs. 27.5 million on their owners on the charge of burning prohibited material and pol­luting environment during the last 4.5 months in Faisalabad division. Chairing a video-link meet­ing here on Sunday, she said that the anti-smog teams comprising staff of environment protection department, agriculture department, waste man­agement company and traffic police took strict ac­tion against those who were causing pollution and smog. She said that these teams inspected 1,427 industrial units across the division during last 4.5 months and found violation of environment pro­tection laws at 345 sites.

Therefore, the teams issued show-cause notices to 418 violators and sealed 144 boilers in addi­tion to imposing fine of Rs.27.5 million and getting cases registered against 142 accused, she added.

She said that these teams also inspected 2835 brick kilns and sealed premises of 307 kilns as these were running without installing zigzag tech­nology. Therefore, a fine of Rs.41 million was im­posed on the violators besides issuing show-cause notices to 921 accused and getting cases regis­tered against 246 persons.

Similarly, the traffic police and road transport authority also conducted challans of 15842 ve­hicles and imposed a fine of Rs.12.5 million on charge of emitting excessive smoke and polluting environment across the division.

She further said that waste management compa­nies also sprinkled water continuously in streets and roads whereas agriculture department im­parted awareness among more than 32,000 farm­ers and persuade them for not burning residues of their crops as it was causing environmental pollu­tion and smog during winter. In this connection, 2418 committees were also formed which not only distributed pamphlets but also made announce­ments through loudspeakers of the mosques for awareness of general public about putting garbage and waste material on fire as it was a major cause of winter smog, she added. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and other officers attended the meeting through video link.

BLIND MURDER MYSTERY SOLVED, FATHER AND SON ARRESTED

Roshan Wala police have solved a blind murder mystery after 1.5 months of its occurrence and ar­rested a man and his son on the charge of double murder. Police spokesman said here on Sunday that Arif Fareed and his sister-in-law Abida Bibi were shot dead under mysterious circumstances in their house in Chak No. 249-RB on October 23, 2023. A special police team was constituted on directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia and it started investigation on scientific lines and traced out whereabouts of the accused.