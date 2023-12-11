52 more dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE - Another 52 cases of dengue fever were reported in various parts of Punjab during last 24 hours.

According to Health Depart­ment sources, a total of 14,815 confirmed dengue cases were re­corded across 36 districts in Pun­jab this year.

Lahore leading the unfortunate tally at 6,814 cases, followed by Rawalpindi with 2,649, Gujranwa­la with 1,567, Multan with 1,421, and Faisalabad with 889 cases.

Lahore, with an additional 32 cases, continues to grapple with the fever. Gujranwala has 4, Mul­tan has 4, Faisalabad has 6 and Okara reports 2 cases. Meanwhile, Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Gujrat and Ba­hawalnagar each reported 1 case of dengue virus within 24 hours.

Currently, 44 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in vari­ous hospitals across Punjab, with 25 of them in Lahore district hos­pitals.

Secretary Health Punjab, Ali Jaan Khan, issued a compelling plea to citizens, urging them to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against den­gue fever. He said that vigilance and proactive measures were cru­cial to contain the alarming spread of dengue in the province.