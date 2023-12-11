64 policemen reshuffled

FAISALABAD - SSP Operations Dr Rizwan Ahmad Khan has reshuffled 64 police cops to improve performance of police de­partment in Faisalabad.

Giving some details, a spokesman of the police said here on Sunday that Sub Inspector (SI) Haneef was trans­ferred from Thikriwala police station and directed to report to Police Lines while SI Adnan Incharge Investiga­tion Sadar police station was trans­ferred to Police Lines.

Similarly, SI Nasir Abbas was trans­ferred from Police Lines and ap­pointed as Incharge Investigation Sadar police station, ASI Mubasshar Hafiz from Tariq Abad police post to Kotwali police station, ASI Sohail Sar­war from Kotwali police station to Samanabad police station, ASI Ghazi Imtiaz Ahmad Jappa from Police Lines to Peoples Colony police station, Head Constable Naveed Shehzad from Po­lice Lines to Kotwali police station, SI Usman from Roshan Wala police sta­tion to People’s Colony police station, Inspector Ikhlas Incharge Narcotics Units Jaranwala to Police Lines, In­spector Yaqoob from SP Sadar Staff to Police Lines, ASI Humanyun Akhtar from Police Lines to Roshan Wala po­lice station, Constable Abrar Anwar from Civil Lines to Gun Men staff, Con­stable Owais Akram from Police Lines to Civil Lines police station, ASI Tahir Naseer from Peoples Colony police station to CIA Staff Lyallpur, ASI Shab­bir Khan from Kotwali police station to People’s Colony police station, Con­stable Khurram Shehzad from Rail Bazaar police station to CIA Lyallpur Town staff, Constable Imran Ashraf from CIA Lyallpur Town Staff to Rail­way Bazaar police station and Head Constable Hasan Elyas from Madina Town police station to Jhang Bazaar police station, he added.