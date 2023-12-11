Action taken against 4,926 underage drivers in Multan region

MULTAN - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mu­hammad Sohail Chaudhry has direct­ed traffic police officials to speed up the traffic rules awareness campaign among people across the region to prevent accidents. He directed offi­cials to convince the people to follow traffic rules and get driving licences.

In this regard, the facility of mak­ing licenses has been provided at the service centres of Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran. It is strictly prohibited to drive motorcycles or ve­hicles without a driving license and underage drivers and strict action was being taken over violations.

Action has been taken against 12,457 drivers in the region while cases lodged against 3,806 for serious violations of traffic rules so far.

Similarly, action has been taken against 4,926 underage drivers across the Multan region as per law. Like­wise, 7,531 unlicensed drivers have been fined as per law. Cases have been registered against 3,806 drivers for serious violations of traffic rules.

The purpose of these measures was only to get familiar with the traf­fic rules for which directions have already been issued to the traffic of­ficials of the region.

MULTAN ARTS COUNCIL PLEDGES TO SAFEGUARD, PROMOTE CULTURAL HERITAGE

President Board of Management Multan Arts Council Mian Amir Nas­eem Shaikh on Sunday said it was our shared responsibility for patronage and protection of cultural heritage.

In the maiden Board of Manage­ment Meeting here, Amir Naseem underscored the significance of pass­ing on art and culture to the new generation. During the meeting, the Board discussed vital issues, includ­ing a new code of conduct for the Arts Council Auditorium and strategies to address space constraints for parking.

To tackle rising expenses, they ex­plored options to increase income and considered a feasibility report for implementing a solar system to control electricity costs. Additional Commissioner Coordination Abdul Jabbar suggested various income-generating measures. Multan Arts Council Director Dr. Riaz Hamdani proposed organizing the Multan Lit­erary and Cultural Conference, while Rahat Bano advocated for ramps for disabled persons and effective regional representation for civil awards. The importance of install­ing a lift for the art gallery was em­phasized by Farah Rehman, Zameer Hashmi, and Arif Khan Babar. The collaborative efforts of the Board re­flect a commitment to nurturing and preserving Multan’s rich cultural tapestry. On this occasion, Faiz Ab­bas Khan, Furqan Abbas Haider, Ra­hat, Shakir Hussain Shakir, Arif Khan Babar, Zameer Hashmi, and Farah Rehman were also present.