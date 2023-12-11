Monday, December 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Buckingham Palace releases this year’s Christmas card

Buckingham Palace releases this year’s Christmas card
News Desk
December 11, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LONDON - Buckingham Palace released an image of the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be sending out this year. The card features a photograph taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace following the King’s coronation on May 6 this year, Buckingham Palace said. King Charles is wearing a robe made of purple silk velvet embroidered in gold, which was worn by King George VI in 1937, according to the palace. Queen Camilla is wearing a white robe designed and hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework, the palace said. The card is the second of its kind to be released by the palace since the start of the King’s reign and the first to feature King Charles as king. The 2022 Christmas card featured a photo of him, when he was still the Prince of Wales, and his wife at the Braemar Games in Scotland on September 3, five days before Queen Elizabeth II died. The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared a Christmas photo of their family, which features on their Christmas card. It shows the Prince and Princess with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Windsor.

Buying dry fruits becomes distant dream for common buyers amid soaring prices

Tags:

News Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1702161947.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023