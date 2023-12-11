Chairman Senate calls for global unity to build equitable world

Urges global unity against discrimination, injustice, oppression at all levels.

ISLAMABAD - In observance of the International Day of Hu­man Rights, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has emphasized the significance of up­holding universal human rights principles to build a just and equitable world. The Chairman applauded the efforts marking the 75th Anni­versary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and the theme for 2023, ‘Free­dom, Equality, and Justice for All.’ The theme resonates deeply in a world facing unprec­edented challenges, emphasizing the crucial role human rights play as a guiding compass through complex global issues. The message underscored the importance of recognizing both progress made and challenges ahead. It addressed the ongoing inhumane campaigns, particularly the collective punishment by Is­raeli occupation forces in Gaza and the wave of Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kash­mir following illegal actions of 2019.

The Chairman stressed the urgent need for collective international action to protect human rights in the face of such blatant violations. The Chairman Senate emphasized the profound and multifaceted impacts of human rights violations on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adopted by all United Nations member states in 2015. Human rights, the chairman asserted, are not only intrinsic to the SDGs but also es­sential for their effective implementation, posi­tioning the protection of human rights as both a moral imperative and a strategic necessity for sustainable development worldwide. In clos­ing, the chairman called for global unity against discrimination, injustice, and oppression at all levels, emphasizing the collective responsibil­ity each individual and community holds in fos­tering a world where human rights are upheld without exception. The Chairman’s message serves as a powerful call to action, encouraging individuals and nations to recommit themselves to shared values that transcend borders, cul­tures, and ideologies, ultimately aiming to build a world where the flame of human rights burns bright, dispelling the shadows of oppression and injustice, according to a press release.