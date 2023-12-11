Monday, December 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Child dies, three injured due to blast in scrap material

Agencies
December 11, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  A child died while three other persons sustained injuries after a huge blast took place in the shop of a local scrap dealer in Tawakal Town on Sunday. According to Rescue officials, the control room received a call of the blast into junkyard scrap material in Tawakal Town. Apparently, the explosion occurred in the equipment of the junkyard. Res­cue teams shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital after provid­ing first aid. The deceased was identified as 7-year-old Ahmad Ali s/o Muhammad Arif. The in­jured included 60 Muhammad Ali s/o Khuda Buksh, 50 Mu­hammad Arif s/o Khuda Buksh and Mah Noor d/o Muhammad Arif. The concerned law en­forcement departments were investigating the incident to de­termine the cause of the blast.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1702161947.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023