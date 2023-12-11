Child dies, three injured due to blast in scrap material

MULTAN - A child died while three other persons sustained injuries after a huge blast took place in the shop of a local scrap dealer in Tawakal Town on Sunday. According to Rescue officials, the control room received a call of the blast into junkyard scrap material in Tawakal Town. Apparently, the explosion occurred in the equipment of the junkyard. Rescue teams shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital after providing first aid. The deceased was identified as 7-year-old Ahmad Ali s/o Muhammad Arif. The injured included 60 Muhammad Ali s/o Khuda Buksh, 50 Muhammad Arif s/o Khuda Buksh and Mah Noor d/o Muhammad Arif. The concerned law enforcement departments were investigating the incident to determine the cause of the blast.