Child dies, three injured due to blast in scrap material

MULTAN - A child died while three other persons sustained injuries after a huge blast took place in the shop of a local scrap dealer in Tawakal Town on Sunday. According to Rescue officials, the control room received a call of the blast into junkyard scrap material in Tawakal Town. Apparently, the explosion occurred in the equipment of the junkyard. Res­cue teams shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital after provid­ing first aid. The deceased was identified as 7-year-old Ahmad Ali s/o Muhammad Arif. The in­jured included 60 Muhammad Ali s/o Khuda Buksh, 50 Mu­hammad Arif s/o Khuda Buksh and Mah Noor d/o Muhammad Arif. The concerned law en­forcement departments were investigating the incident to de­termine the cause of the blast.