Monday, December 11, 2023
CM felicitates U-19 national cricket team

Our Staff Reporter
December 11, 2023
LAHORE  -  Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, while congratulating the national U-19 cricket team on clinching a victory against its traditional opponent India, lauded that the youth cricketers of Pakistan team earned a victory in their name by outplaying the Indian team in every department. In a felicitation message, the CM said that Azan Awais by scoring a century played a pivotal role in attaining a victory against India. The Under-19 cricketers trounced their traditional adversaries through hard work, teamwork and high spirits, he said and added that it was his firm belief that the result of a team work always earns a victory. The players displayed excellent performance in bowling, batting, fielding and achieved a tremendous victory, he concluded.

