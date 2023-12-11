CM orders early completion of side roads of Shahdara flyover

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a detailed three-hour visit to three development projects and conducted a detailed inspection of the side roads of Shahdara flyovers, New Ravi bridge and side roads of the Bedian underpass, here on Sunday. He was briefed about construction of the side roads of Shahdara flyovers, along with progress being made on construction of the drain and roundabouts. The CM, while ordering early completion of the side roads of Shahdara flyovers project, said that no further delay should occur in completion of the project, keeping in view difficulties being faced by people. Mohsin Naqvi monitored the piling process for construction of a bridge at River Ravi. It was informed during the briefing that 52 piles for the Ravi bridge would be built. Piling process was being done with caution due to the river. The CM also visited Bedian underpass project and reviewed the quality of construction work of the side roads. Mohsin Naqvi lauded the quality construction work of the Bedian underpass project and commended the whole Lahore Development Authority (LDA) team. Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Secretary Housing, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner, Director General Lahore Waste Management Company, Chief Engineer LDA and other officials concerned were present. CM visits Bund Ro ad project, reviews co nstruction work Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited both packages of the Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road project, for two hours, here on Sunday. The CM conducted a detailed monitoring of the whole 3.7-km route from Saggian up to Niazi Chowk and from Babu Sabu up to Saggian. He reviewed ongoing construction activities on both packages and monitored construction activities of the side walls of Package 1 along with concrete laying work. The CM reviewed the process of laying boulder frames at the side walls and expressed his satisfaction on the pace of work on Package 1. He ordered to speed up pace of work on Package 2 and issued directions to the contractor to complete the project within stipulated time period. The CM directed deputy commissioner to immediately clear encroachments on roads surrounding the project. Talking to the media, he said that the Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road project was a mega project and 40 per cent work on Package- 1 and 24 per cent work on Package- 2 had been completed. The Bund Road project would be completed on time and the government would continue to update on its progress. The CM isaid that he had talked to the prime minister regarding early completion of Imamia Colony flyover project. Hopefully, the Imamia Colony flyover project would be completed at the earliest. “I have also talked with the Prime Minister to overcome the shortage of urea fertiliser. The Prime Minister has immediately issued directions to the federal ministers regarding urea fertiliser shortage,” he said. Naqvi disclosed that 200,000 tonnes surplus urea fertiliser would reach at our sea port by Dec 20, which would end its shortage. It was our utmost strive to overcome the shortage of urea fertiliser soon. Crackdown against urea fertiliser hoarders was ongoing, he announced. Prompt steps would be undertaken wherever urea fertiliser shortage occurs in the province, he remarked. A project has been launched for the international certification of free lancers. The Punjab government by spending 50- 60 dollars would get international certification of the free lancers. Earlier, CM Naqvi was given a briefing on the progress being made on the project. On the whole, 24 percent work on the Package 2 project from Babu Sabu up to Saggian while 40 percent work on the Package 1 from Saggian up to Niazi Chowk has been completed. 33 out of 34 girders of Package 1, whereas 38 out of 51 girders of Package 2 have been completed. 3100 panels of Package 1 have been installed whereas 551 panels of Package 2 have been installed while 1900 panels are ready. Work on 9 subways linked with both the packages is ongoing simultaneously.