Commissioner for continuing action against profiteers, hoarders in city

KARACHI-Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput has directed the officers to continue the action against the hoarders and profiteers and the official rates of the of essential items may be implemented in letter and spirit.

In compliance of the Commissioner’s directives, the city administration has imposed fine of Rs. 303000 against 50 profiteers for over pricing.

According to statement issued by the spokesman of the Commissioner Karachi, in district South 30 profiteers were fined for Rs. 176500. In district East, 5 profiteers were fined Rs. 37000, in West, 5 shopkeepers fined Rs. 11500, in district Central Rs. 20000 was imposed against two profiteers while 7 hoarders were fined Rs. 58000 for over pricing, spokesman added