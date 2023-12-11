Monday, December 11, 2023
Controlling stress

December 11, 2023
With stress levels rising in our society, promoting effective stress management is urgently needed. Stress affects people of all ages, impacting mental and physi­cal health significantly.

In today’s fast-paced world, in­dividuals confront numerous chal­lenges—work pressures, family responsibilities, and societal de­mands. This constant stress on­slaught can result in various health issues, including anxiety, depres­sion, and physical ailments. It’s crucial to address this issue seri­ously and guide readers on stress management and relief.

Dedicating more space in our publication to articles, features, and expert opinions on stress management is necessary. Read­ers require practical advice on techniques like mindfulness, exer­cise, time management, and seek­ing professional help when neces­sary. Raising awareness about the importance of work-life balance and self-care is crucial in our ef­forts to combat stress.

As a community, it’s our re­sponsibility to support each oth­er in managing stress and main­taining good mental and physical well-being. Focusing on stress management can enhance overall quality of life and contribute to a healthier, happier society.

PARERNA SINGH,

Hyderabad.

