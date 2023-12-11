Controlling stress

With stress levels rising in our society, promoting effective stress management is urgently needed. Stress affects people of all ages, impacting mental and physi­cal health significantly.

In today’s fast-paced world, in­dividuals confront numerous chal­lenges—work pressures, family responsibilities, and societal de­mands. This constant stress on­slaught can result in various health issues, including anxiety, depres­sion, and physical ailments. It’s crucial to address this issue seri­ously and guide readers on stress management and relief.

Dedicating more space in our publication to articles, features, and expert opinions on stress management is necessary. Read­ers require practical advice on techniques like mindfulness, exer­cise, time management, and seek­ing professional help when neces­sary. Raising awareness about the importance of work-life balance and self-care is crucial in our ef­forts to combat stress.

As a community, it’s our re­sponsibility to support each oth­er in managing stress and main­taining good mental and physical well-being. Focusing on stress management can enhance overall quality of life and contribute to a healthier, happier society.

PARERNA SINGH,

Hyderabad.