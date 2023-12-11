Controlling stress

With stress levels rising in our society, promoting effective stress management is urgently needed. Stress affects people of all ages, impacting mental and physical health significantly.
In today’s fast-paced world, individuals confront numerous challenges—work pressures, family responsibilities, and societal demands. This constant stress onslaught can result in various health issues, including anxiety, depression, and physical ailments. It’s crucial to address this issue seriously and guide readers on stress management and relief.
Dedicating more space in our publication to articles, features, and expert opinions on stress management is necessary. Readers require practical advice on techniques like mindfulness, exercise, time management, and seeking professional help when necessary. Raising awareness about the importance of work-life balance and self-care is crucial in our efforts to combat stress.
As a community, it’s our responsibility to support each other in managing stress and maintaining good mental and physical well-being. Focusing on stress management can enhance overall quality of life and contribute to a healthier, happier society.
PARERNA SINGH,
Hyderabad.