Crime surge

I am writing to express my con­cern about the recent increase in crime rates in Karachi. As a native of the city, I am deeply troubled by the rise in incidents of robbery. According to recent reports, crime rates in Karachi have increased by ten percent in the last year alone. This is a vexing trend that needs to be addressed urgently.

The police force needs to be re­inforced, and more resources need to be allocated to crime preven­tion and control. Additionally, I be­lieve that community policing ac­tions should be encouraged. These would involve local residents col­laborating to identify suspicious ac­tivities in their neighbourhood. This would create a sense of responsibil­ity and ownership among the com­munity, helping prevent crime.

I urge the authorities to take swift action to address this issue and make Karachi a safer city for its residents. Thank you for your time and consideration.

ABDUL LATEEF,

Lahore.