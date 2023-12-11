Monday, December 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Crime surge

December 11, 2023
Opinions, Letters

I am writing to express my con­cern about the recent increase in crime rates in Karachi. As a native of the city, I am deeply troubled by the rise in incidents of robbery. According to recent reports, crime rates in Karachi have increased by ten percent in the last year alone. This is a vexing trend that needs to be addressed urgently.

The police force needs to be re­inforced, and more resources need to be allocated to crime preven­tion and control. Additionally, I be­lieve that community policing ac­tions should be encouraged. These would involve local residents col­laborating to identify suspicious ac­tivities in their neighbourhood. This would create a sense of responsibil­ity and ownership among the com­munity, helping prevent crime.

I urge the authorities to take swift action to address this issue and make Karachi a safer city for its residents. Thank you for your time and consideration.

Buying dry fruits becomes distant dream for common buyers amid soaring prices

ABDUL LATEEF,

Lahore.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1702161947.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023