Crime surge

I am writing to express my concern about the recent increase in crime rates in Karachi. As a native of the city, I am deeply troubled by the rise in incidents of robbery. According to recent reports, crime rates in Karachi have increased by ten percent in the last year alone. This is a vexing trend that needs to be addressed urgently.
The police force needs to be reinforced, and more resources need to be allocated to crime prevention and control. Additionally, I believe that community policing actions should be encouraged. These would involve local residents collaborating to identify suspicious activities in their neighbourhood. This would create a sense of responsibility and ownership among the community, helping prevent crime.
I urge the authorities to take swift action to address this issue and make Karachi a safer city for its residents. Thank you for your time and consideration.
ABDUL LATEEF,
Lahore.