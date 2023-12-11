CTD SHO martyred in magnetic-bomb explosion in Balochistan’s Khuzdar

QUETTA - The Station House Officer (SHO) of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Murad Jamot was martyred and two others injured in a bomb blast in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district on Sunday. Police said a magnetic bomb was exploded on Jamot’s vehicle when he was going to office near the Sultan Ibrahim Road in Khuzdar area. According to police sources, the nature of the explosion was a magnetic bomb and further investigation was under way. The wounded and deceased were shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital Khuzdar.
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Sunday while strongly condemning a blast in Khuzdar, expressed his deep grief and sorrow over Shahadat of Counter- Terrorism Department, SHO Muhammad Murad. The prime minister expressed his condolence with the bereaved family and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. He also directed for provision of all possible medical treatment to those injured in the incident. The caretaker prime minister said that such cowardly activities could not deter the high morale of the security forces. The entire nation paid tribute to those who had been sacrificing their lives in the fight against terrorism, he added. Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has called for investigating the Khuzdar incident and submit the report of the incident. The CM has strongly condemned the bomb attack on SHO of the CTD and expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of the police officer. The attack on the security forces deployed for the protection of people is highly condemnable. He instructed that an immediate report should be submitted after investigating the incident. Ali Mardan ordered that involved elements should be arrested and brought to justice. Caretaker Chief Minister paid tribute to the martyred police officer Murad Jamot, while expressing his sympathy to the bereaved family of the martyr and prayed for their patience.