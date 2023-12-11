Despite efforts, smog continues to haunt authorities

LAHORE - Unbridled growth, ill planned de­velopment projects and poor time management by the city authorities had led Lahore to endure anoth­er smoggy winter, once again maintaining its unfor­tunate position as the most polluted city during last week of November.

Even a smart lockdown for three days a week and ban on vehicular traffic on the Mall road on Sunday could not change the situation exposing millions of historic city residents to different pollution related diseases.

Environmentalists and common people believe that untimely initiation of projects like Controlled Ac­cess Corridor on Bund Road, Shahdara, Akbar Chowk and Imamia Colony flyover and other construction work contributed to already injurious airborne dust particles.

The instances of lack of coordination among the city management is another dilemma aggravating the situation and resulting in futility of various meas­ures taken by the caretaker government to effective­ly combat smog and worsening environmental con­ditions.

During this recent week, the air quality of the pro­vincial metropolis was very unhealthy as the resi­dents still await desired results from various police and civic authorities.

Although different agencies like Punjab Environ­ment Protection Agency (EPA), Lahore Waste Man­agement Company (LWMC), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Traffic Police, Horticulture depart­ment and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) are on toes to combat this situation, yet the desired visible results were still awaited.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) claims to visit 6,297 industrial units finding most of them vio­lating laws, sealing 1,011 units, lodging 469 FIRs and imposed over Rs100 million fine collectively, yet the situation remains out of control.

“Besides this, the department also checked 16,815 vehicles in the city, of which 6,798 were issued chal­lans besides impounding 706 for emitting excessive smoke,” informed Director General (DG-EPA) Zaheer Abbas Malik.

“We have also established smog cell and smog con­trol room, pre-smog and anti-smog squads, devel­oped Eco-Watch App, established anti-smog com­mittees in all districts, formed 12 special squads in Lahore district, converted brick-kilns to zigzag tech­nology, installed emission control devices (ECD) and much more to combat smog,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Lahore Waste Management Company’s (LWMC) enforcement wing has also lodged 550 FIRs against individuals for violations in nine housing so­cieties as part of last month’s crackdown on offenses.

“For burning waste in open, over 1,200 fines ex­ceeding Rs2.2 million were issued,” disclosed LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din.

“Our action is in line with the Local Government Act and Section 188 implemented for smog preven­tion. We have impounded more than 50 vehicles for illegal waste besides issuing over 1,453 warning no­tices on minor violations.”

Babar mentioned to launching of tree plantation campaign by LWMC and Pak Mission Society under the banner of Child-Driven Climate Action Project and selecting 10 government and private schools in the city for this activity. In efforts to control pollu­tion, the Parks and Horticulture Authority also claims to embark on plantation campaign.

“We are actively pursuing our targets to expand green cover of Lahore besides promoting cultural sports and raising awareness among youth to make them contribute for environmental protection,” said Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo.

The PDMA has declared smog a calamity and took action against the polluters by registering FIRs and imposing fine.

“We arrested seven people, imposed Rs1.8 million fine and registered 21 FIRs for burning crops resi­due,” informed spokesperson for Relief Commission­er and PDMA Mazhar Hussain.