Monday, December 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

FIA arrests gang leader involved in Libyan boat accident

APP
December 11, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Federal Investigation Agency’s Anti-Human Traf­ficking Circle Rawalpindi arrested a gang leader in­volved in the Libyan boat accident on Sunday in a major operation. The op­eration was carried out on the instructions of the director of the Islamabad zone, in the continuity of a crackdown against the ele­ments involved in human trafficking. The accused Faizullah was arrested from Umarkot in a joint opera­tion with the Counter Ter­rorism Department (CTD). The accused had collected some 6.5 million rupees to illegally send the un-named citizen’s son and nephew abroad to Libya via Italy, however citizen’s son and nephew were missing since arriving in Libya. It was re­vealed during an investiga­tion that other accomplices of the accused took the citi­zen’s son and nephew into the boat to send them to It­aly. After the arrest of gang leader Faizullah, the hunt for the accomplices of the accused is continued while the investigation has been started in the case.

144 boilers sealed, Rs.27.5m fine imposed for causing pollution

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1702248237.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023