FIA arrests gang leader involved in Libyan boat accident

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency’s Anti-Human Traf­ficking Circle Rawalpindi arrested a gang leader in­volved in the Libyan boat accident on Sunday in a major operation. The op­eration was carried out on the instructions of the director of the Islamabad zone, in the continuity of a crackdown against the ele­ments involved in human trafficking. The accused Faizullah was arrested from Umarkot in a joint opera­tion with the Counter Ter­rorism Department (CTD). The accused had collected some 6.5 million rupees to illegally send the un-named citizen’s son and nephew abroad to Libya via Italy, however citizen’s son and nephew were missing since arriving in Libya. It was re­vealed during an investiga­tion that other accomplices of the accused took the citi­zen’s son and nephew into the boat to send them to It­aly. After the arrest of gang leader Faizullah, the hunt for the accomplices of the accused is continued while the investigation has been started in the case.