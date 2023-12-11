Wednesday, December 13, 2023
FIA arrests man at Karachi airport with tampered visa pages

Agencies
December 11, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) immigration personnel deputed at Karachi airport have arrested a man with his passport’s visa pages which were tampered with on Sunday.
Naeem Akhtar, a resident of Hafizabad, had reached the Jinnah International Airport from abroad. FIA officials said that as per the initial investigation, the man had travelled to Nigeria on a Pakistani passport bearing a genuine visa stamp.
Later, they explained, he contacted an agent in Nigeria to get a visa for an onward journey to Italy. The officials said the suspect paid Rs2.2 million to the agent for the purpose. But since, they went on to say, the visa was fake, he first travelled to Saudi Arabia before coming to Pakistan. It was in Saudi Arabia, the officials informed, that Naeem removed the fake visa stamp from his passport. They said that the suspect had now been handed over to Anti-Human Trafficking Circle, Karachi.

Agencies

