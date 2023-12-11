Food officials recover 1000kg substandard meat

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s raids continue in Peshawar even on a holiday on Sunday.

Food safety team conducted op­erations at Bacha Khan Chowk, Kohat Road and Peshawar Mo­torway Toll Plaza, a Spokesman of Food Authority told media men here. The food safety team sud­denly raided the butchers in Ba­cha Khan Chowk.

The butchers flee from the sight of Butchery, Food Authori­ty spokesperson said, adding, that the butchers were selling sub­standard meat of young calves on the roadside in very poor san­itation conditions. The officials of the food authority recovered more than 1000kg of meat and destroyed it. A case has also been registered against the accused for selling substandard meat.

Food safety teams also blockad­ed Peshawar Toll Plaza and Kohat Road and searched out vehicles to find the culprits involved in selling substandard meat. The spokes­man said that they have inspect­ed milk tankers, fish, honey, chick­ens and other food items vehicles at Motorway Toll Plaza.

He said 100 litres of adulterat­ed and non-standard milk was de­stroyed and heavy fines were also imposed. DG Halal Food Authority Shafiqullah Khan said they would ensure regular checking of milk tankers at entry points to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from other provinces.