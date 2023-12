ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir NI (M) left for United States of America (USA) on an official visit.

According to a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Re­lations (ISPR) on Sun­day, this is General Syed Asim Munir’s first visit to USA as COAS. During his visit, General Syed Asim Munir is sched­uled to meet the senior military and other gov­ernment officials of USA.