Global Appeals

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s recent expressions of concern over the dire human rights situations in Gaza and Indian Occupied Kashmir strike a chord as the world commemorates Human Rights Day. Their messages, encapsulating the biggest challenges before the global community, underscore the gravity of ongoing atrocities, particularly as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights celebrates its 75th anniversary.

President Alvi’s unequivocal condemnation of Israel’s actions in Palestine and Kakar’s call for collaborative efforts at national and international levels reflect a shared commitment to upholding human rights. Alvi’s stance echoes Pakistan’s commitment to international instruments and the Constitution, emphasising the unfortunate plight of the Palestinian people.

Israel’s actions in Gaza, including the killing of thousands, targeting civilians, healthcare facilities, and aid workers, demand urgent international attention. Equally distressing is the reign of terror in Indian Occupied Kashmir, yet again highlighting the failure of the international community to hold India accountable for its human rights abuses. The leaders’ assertions rightfully highlight the international community’s failure to take decisive action against Israel’s violations of international law and address the pressing issues in Kashmir. The stark reality is that Israel’s actions in Gaza violate fundamental human rights principles and require global intervention. Similarly, India’s actions in Kashmir demand accountability and immediate steps to ensure the protection of human rights.

As the world marks the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, these messages serve as a clarion call for the urgent promotion and protection of human rights worldwide. The situation in Gaza and Kashmir underscores the need for a collective global response. The failure to hold violators accountable sets a dangerous precedent and threatens the sanctity of human rights globally.

Collaborative efforts at both national and international levels are essential to address these complex human rights challenges. This Human Rights Day serves as a clarion call for the world to stand in solidarity and take concrete steps to safeguard the rights of all individuals, irrespective of their nationality or status.