Monday, December 11, 2023
Human Rights protection fundamental responsibility: DC

December 11, 2023
JHELUM  -  Deputy Commissioner of Jhelum Cap­tain (R) Samiullah Farooq on Sunday emphasized the fundamental respon­sibility of safeguarding human rights, particularly women, and children. 

These remarks were made dur­ing his keynote address as the special guest at a seminar organized by the Government Associate College for Women’s Soul Lines, hosted by the dis­tinguished social organization Khair ul Nisa in Jhelum. The seminar aimed to raise awareness about the violation of basic human rights. On this occasion, the students of the college presented a tableau highlighting the challenges to fundamental human rights in society. The event garnered praise from spe­cial guests and other participants. DC Jhelum commended the college admin­istration for organizing an exemplary seminar and extended congratulations for its success. He also presented cer­tificates of appreciation to the students for their commendable efforts.

