IHC to resume hearing of Imran’s appeal against gifts case verdict

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Monday (today) resume hear­ing of former Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s appeal seeking suspension of the trial court’s verdict in the Toshakhana case.

A division bench of IHC compris­ing Chief Justice Justice Aamer Fa­rooq and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri will conduct hearing of the petition wherein Amjad Pervez Advocate representing the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will present his arguments.

During the previous hearing, Im­ran’s counsel Sardar Latif Khosa adopted the stance that the ECP was in such a haste that it issued the disqualification notification on August 8 while the trial court had announced the sentence on August 5. He added that the order on the basis of which, the ECP disquali­fied his client had already been suspended.

He requested the court to sus­pend the verdict as the general elections were going to be held on February 8 and the rights of his cli­ent were being affected due to this notification of disqualification.

The counsel continued that in case verdict was not suspended the basic rights of Imran would be affected due to his disqualification which could have serious conse­quences.

In this regard, he also mentioned different court verdicts, besides submitting his written arguments.

In response, the ECP lawyer ad­vanced arguments and opposed the suspension of trial court’s ver­dict in Toshakhana case. Pervez submitted that since arguments were advanced on the touchstone of constitutional provisions he needed time.

The bench wrote in its written order, “In the interest of justice, an opportunity is allowed to the re­spondent to give arguments. On the next date of hearing, if arguments are not advanced by the respon­dent, the matter shall be decided on the basis of available record.”

In this matter, Imran Khan moved the petition through his counsel Sardar Latif Khosa Advocate and cited the District Election Commis­sion Islamabad as respondent.

In the petition, he prayed to the court that instant application may be allowed and while exercising the powers under Section 561-4 C.P.C. the omission of not recording the contention of the learned coun­sel for the petitioner with regard to the suspension of impugned judgment dated 05.08.2023 may be rectified and “in consequence whereof, operation of impugned judgment may very graciously be ordered to be suspended/ stayed till final decision of the appeal in the interest of justice.”

He also prayed that the peti­tioner might be allowed to array/ implead ‘The state’ as party in the memo of appeal.