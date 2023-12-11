Monday, December 11, 2023
Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez clashing over major Ben Affleck problem

News Desk
December 11, 2023
LOS VEGAS - Ben Affleck may have in a tight spot between a current and a former Jennifer in his life as they appear to be in disagreement over his habit. Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner is reportedly angry with his current wife Jennifer Lopez for allowing the Deep Water, 51, actor to continue with his “disgusting” habit to smoke whenever he wants. Despite having worked out an amicable co-parenting routine, sources told Life & Style that Alias alum, 51, and The Mother actress, 54, “have very different views on Affleck’s smoking” and that’s causing tension between them. “J. Lo is grateful Ben is sober, and if he needs to smoke to get through the day, it’s better than falling off the wagon,” the insider said. Meanwhile, the Yes Day actress has strict rules that she expects Ben to follow, like not lighting up around the kids.” The source added that it “infuriates” the mom to Violet, 18, Seraphina, 14, and 11-year-old Sam that J. Lo. allows the Oscar winner to light up wherever and whenever he pleases. “Garner been very good about not poking her nose into Ben’s affairs,” says the insider. “But this is putting her patience to the test.”

News Desk

