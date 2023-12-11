KU introduces BS degree programme in Digital Media Marketing

KARACHI-The University of Karachi (KU) has launched a new four-year BS degree program in Digital Media Marketing. The KU is offering admissions in the BS in Digital Media Marketing course for the academic year 2024. The new BS degree program was launched by KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi during the ceremony held in the Sarwar Naseem Hall of the Department of Mass Communication on Friday. Addressing the audience, Iraqi said that Digital Media Marketing is one of the degree programs which have a lot of scope around the globe and this is one of the ideal courses for youngsters.

“The world has changed dramatically, and technological proficiency is crucial for global reach,” he stated. He further shared KU’s commitment to introducing new programs, citing recent additions like BS in Poultry Science, Public Health, Human Nutrition and Dietetics, Medical Laboratory Technology, and Sports Business Management launched in 2023. In a groundbreaking move, Dr Iraqi announced that students with a Bachelor’s degree will be eligible for admission to the BS Digital Media Marketing program, alongside intermediate graduates.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Asmat Ara, Chairperson of the Department of Mass Communication, said the four-year new degree program will equip students with the skills to become entrepreneurs and create their own content. “KU is the first public university in Pakistan to offer BS Degree Program in Digital Media Marketing,” she added. Dr Asif Iqbal, President of the Digital Marketing Association Pakistan, praised the program design and expressed his willingness to contribute in any capacity. He emphasised the need to adapt to the rapidly changing world and encouraged students to embrace constructive criticism for professional growth.

ENDOWMENT FUND

TRUST HAS SPONSORED FOR CASH PRIZES FOR CHILDREN: SOBIA ALI

Endowment fund trust (EFT) has also sponsored for Shah Latif festival for children. The Deputy Director (DD) of Besant Hall cultural centre Sobia Ali Shaikh informed here Sunday, “EFT is co-sponsor in cash prizes to be given to the children who have participated in the programme.” She said, “Purpose of this cooperation is to motivate the abilities of talented children and to encourage them to involve in such activities in future.”