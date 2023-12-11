Monday, December 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Leonardo DiCaprio, new flame Vittoria Ceretti attend Art Basel in Miami

Agencies
December 11, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

MIAMI - Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti attended Art Basel in Miami on Sunday. The 49-year-old Oscar winner enjoyed the annual festival, where he had previously spent $1 million on artwork, sharing a drink with the 25-year-old stunning model. Leonardo opted for a dark shirt, matching pants, and his signature baseball cap, maintaining a low-key presence in the star-studded crowd. Vittoria mirrored his style in a black ensemble, exuding runway-ready elegance. The appearance followed Leonardo’s recent visit to the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Tags:

Agencies

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1702161947.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023