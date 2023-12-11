Leonardo DiCaprio, new flame Vittoria Ceretti attend Art Basel in Miami

MIAMI - Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti attended Art Basel in Miami on Sunday. The 49-year-old Oscar winner enjoyed the annual festival, where he had previously spent $1 million on artwork, sharing a drink with the 25-year-old stunning model. Leonardo opted for a dark shirt, matching pants, and his signature baseball cap, maintaining a low-key presence in the star-studded crowd. Vittoria mirrored his style in a black ensemble, exuding runway-ready elegance. The appearance followed Leonardo’s recent visit to the Miami Beach Convention Center.